Monte-Carlo Masters: Alexander Zverev beats Federico Delbonis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 14, 2022, 04:21 pm 2 min read

Alexander Zverev sealed a victory (Photo credit: Twitter/@AlexZverev)

Men's singles second seed Alexander Zverev, who remains as the highest-ranked player at the Monte-Carlo Maters, won his opening round match. The German star beat Federico Delbonis 6-2, 7-5 in straight sets. Zverev, who is aiming to win a maiden title in Monte Carlo, will face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta later today. Here are the key details.

Zverev I'm very motivated to play great tennis, says Zverev

Zverev said he is motivated to win the trophy here. "This is the only Masters on clay I haven't won yet, but I'm very motivated to do so," said Zverev. Zverev, who reached the semis here in 2018, said "I'm very motivated to play great tennis and I hope I can show that on court this week."

Meeting Zverev eyes quarters berth next

World No. 3 Zverev will next face Busta next for a spot in the quarter-finals. Busta progressed after Alexander Bublik retired in the third set. The Spaniard was leading 4-6, 7-6, 4-3. Notably, Zverev leads the ATP head-to-head series 2-0 against Busta, coming back from two sets down in their most recent meeting in the 2020 US Open semi-finals.

2022 Zverev yet to fire in 2022

Zverev was ousted in the quarters of the Miami Open prior to this event. Before that, he faced defeat in an opening-round match at the Indian Wells Masters. Zverev handed a walkover in the round of 32 at the Mexican Open. He was beaten in the final of Open Sud de France. He lost in the fourth round at the 2022 Australian Open.

Matches Dimitrov reaches quarters and other crucial matches on offer

Grigor Dimitrov beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5 to reach the last eight here in Monte Carlo. 10th seed Taylor Fritz also made it to the quarters by beating Sebastian Korda 7-6, 7-5. In the other round of 16 ties, Laslo Dere will face Greek sensation and third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on ninth seed Jack Sinner.