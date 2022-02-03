Sports

Laver Cup: Nadal and Federer set to team up

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 03, 2022, 08:15 pm 3 min read

Nadal won the 2022 Australian Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@usopen)

2022 Australian Open winner Rafael Nadal will be teaming up with Roger Federer in this year's Laver Cup. The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will be held at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25. Both Nadal and Federer will turn up for Team Europe, who face Team World. Interestingly, Team Europe have won all four editions so far. Here's more.

Fans witnessing the two legends together will be something special.

Nadal and Federer have been a huge inspiration for everyone over the years.

They have won 41 Grand Slam titles between them.

Despite being rivals on court, they have shown a lot of respect for each other, sharing a close bond.

Tennis is the winner here with these two stars coming together.

Laver Cup What is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup is an international indoor hard court tournament between Team Europe and Team World. Players from all continents, besides Europe represent Team World. Players get participation fees which is based upon the ATP Rankings. The winning team is handed $250,000 in prize money. In 2019, the Laver Cup became an officially sanctioned ATP Tour event.

Details Laver Cup: Key details about the two

Nadal is participating in his third Laver Cup after having appeared in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Meanwhile, Federer will be taking part in his fourth Laver Cup. He missed the tournament in 2021. This will be the second time they will play together. They had teamed up in 2017 for the doubles match. They beat Americans Jack Sock and Sam Querry in three sets.

Federer I'm really looking forward to getting back into competition: Federer

According to AFP, Federer said the Laver Cup is very much a part of his plan. "I'm really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and Laver Cup is very much part of my plan," said Federer. He also praised long-term rival Rafa. "Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others around the world."

Words Roger has been a huge part of my career: Rafa

Nadal said Federer is keen to play alongside him. "I suggested to Roger we should play doubles together in London and he seems keen, so now we just need to persuade our captain, Bjorn," he said. "Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend." He said playing alongside Federer would be a great experience.

Do you know? Team Europe have bossed the show

Team Europe beat Team World 15-9 in 2017. They won the 2018 edition as well (13-8). In 2019, they scripted a 13-11 tally. In 2021, Team Europe sealed the deal once again, winning 15-1. The tourney wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 AO Nadal won the 2022 AO

Nadal won the 2022 Australian Open recently, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. Rafa, who was two sets down against Medvedev, fought back valiantly to win 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. With this win, Rafa sealed a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. He steered clear of Novak Djokovic and Federer (20 each). Nadal has won all the four Slams twice in his career now.