Under-19 World Cup: Who is South Africa's Dewald Brevis?

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 03, 2022, 07:57 pm 2 min read

Brevis is the leading run-scorer of the 2022 U-19 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa crashed out of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 after losing the Super League quarter-final to England. However, their top-order batter Dewald Brevis grabbed eyeballs for his scintillating knocks throughout the tournament. Brevis, also known as 'Baby AB', showcased his propensity to score all around the ground, just like superstar AB de Villiers. Here, we decode his journey so far.

Story The story of 'Baby AB'

Brevis is regarded as 'Baby AB' due to his endearing batting stance and exquisite timing, similar to that of de Villiers. Moreover, the former has been a fan of de Villiers. In an interview with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Brevis stated that he loves watching him bat as well. Notably, the youngster sports jersey number 17 (de Villiers').

Twitter Post Brevis' teammates held this placard during the game against India

Dewald Brevis is known as "Baby AB" in South Africa and last night when he completed his fifty against India U-19, his team-mates showed it from the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/6AhmST0AJB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 16, 2022

Journey U-19 WC: A look at his performance

Brevis smashed 65 in South Africa's opening game against India in the Under-19 WC. Although SA lost the match, he made headlines with his rescuing knock. Brevis slammed a phenomenal ton (104) against Uganda as SA won by 121 runs. He registered 96 and 97 against Ireland and England, respectively. Brevis recorded his only single-digit score in the tournament in the semi-final against SL.

Stats Leading run-scorer of the tournament

Brevis is presently the leading run-scorer of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup. He has smashed 368 runs from five matches at an incredible average of 73.60. Brevis remains the only player in this year's tournament to have scored over 300 runs. England's Tom Prest follows him on the tally (292). Brevis, who bowls leg-spin, has also taken seven wickets in the tournament.

IPL IPL 2022: Will RCB target Brevis?

Interestingly, Brevis is among 590 players who have been shortlisted for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. The 18-year-old has registered for a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will be without AB de Villiers, could target Brevis. The latter might fill the shoes of his idol, who scaled new heights for the Bangalore-based franchise.