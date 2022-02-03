Sports

Atletico Madrid's best title-winning seasons in La Liga

Atletico Madrid's best title-winning seasons in La Liga

Written by Sneha Singh Feb 03, 2022, 07:16 pm 3 min read

Atlético Madrid have won 11 La Liga titles (Photo Credit: Twitter/@Simeone)

Spanish powerhouse Atletico Madrid have enjoyed incredible success in La Liga. Atletico have won the third-highest number of trophies (11) and are only behind Real Madrid (34) and Barcelona (26). Atletico are the reigning La Liga champions as they won the 2020-21 season by defeating rivals Real Madrid by two points on the final day. Here we decode their best La Liga seasons.

Context Why does it matter?

Atletico won their first title in 1940.

They retained the title in the next season.

Thereafter, they had to wait for nine years for La Liga glory (1949-50).

Subsequently, they retained the trophy in 1950-51.

Atletico won their fifth title in 1965-66.

Atletico's next four titles came in 1969-70, 1972-73, 1976-77 and 1995-96.

They have won the title twice in the 21st century.

2020-21 The reigning La Liga champions

Atletico Madrid were crowned champions of Spain in the final gameweek of La Liga after they came from behind to beat Real Valladolid 2-1. Atletico (86) won the title after finishing the season with two more points above Real (84). They registered 26 wins, eight draws, and four losses. Atletico went on to score 67 goals (joint-second highest) while shipping in just 25 (fewest).

2013-14 First La Liga title for Diego Simeone's Atletico

Diego Simeone is counted among the best coaches in modern football. The Argentine joined Atletico in 2011 and three years later guided them to their first La Liga title in the 21st century. Atletico won the title after collecting 90 points from 38 games (W28, D6, L4) ahead of Barcelona (87) and Real (87). They scored 77 goals throughout the season while conceding 26.

1995-96 Ninth La Liga title for Atletico

Atletico Madrid won their ninth La Liga title during the 1995-96 edition when the league had 42 games per season. They collected 87 points to become Spanish champions ahead of Valencia (83) and Barcelona (80). They won 26 games while losing seven encounters. Nine games ended in a draw. Atletico scored joint-second highest goals (75) in the season while conceding the fewest (32).

1976-77 Ruben Cano guides Atletico to La Liga glory

Ruben Cano netted twenty goals as Atletico Madrid won their eighth La Liga title during the 1976-77 season. They (46 points) won the title ahead of Barcelona (45) and Athletic Club (38) during the 34-match season. They smashed second-most goals (62) in the season, behind Barcelona (69). However, they conceded (33) fewer goals than any other club in the competition, including Barca (34).

1972-73 Seventh La Liga title for Atletico

Luis Aragones (16 goals) finished the season as second-leading goal-scorer as Atletico won their seventh La Liga title in 1972-73. They (48 points) won Spain's top-tier after finishing the season, two points ahead of Barcelona (two points per win era). Atletico won 20 out of 34 games which was the best tally. They lost six gamed while eight ended in a draw.