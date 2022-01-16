AFCON: Decoding Mohamed Salah's numbers for Egypt

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 16, 2022, 06:22 pm 2 min read

Salah helps Egypt beat Guinea Bissau (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ThePharaohs_)

Mohamed Salah netted his first goal for Egypt in six games with a sumptuous volley as they defeated Guinea-Bissau on Saturday. The Pharaohs had earlier kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in an underwhelming fashion as they were handed a 0-1 defeat by Nigeria in the first game with Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho netting the only goal of the match.

Context Why does it matter?

Egypt were the better side on Saturday against Guinea-Bissau.

However, they were lucky to get away with the win and in the end, Salah proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Guinea-Bissau's disallowed goal was a cruel blow as it slimmed their chances to progress further.

Now, they need to defeat Nigeria to reach the next stage.

Match Salah helps Egypt beat Guinea-Bissau

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ThePharaohs_)

Egypt struggled in breaking the deadlock against West African minnows, with Salah hitting the post in the first half. The versatile forward netted the only goal of the match in the 69th minute by smashing a volley. Mama Balde scored a late equalizer for Guinea Bissau in the 82nd minute. However, it was ruled out by VAR due to a foul in the build-up.

Standings Egypt's situation in AFCON 2021

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ThePharaohs_)

Egypt needed the three points against Guinea-Bissau to increase their chances of reaching the next stage. They are now occupying the second spot in Group D with three points, behind Nigeria. They will next take on Sudan and a draw should be enough for them to progress. Guinea-Bissau are placed at the third spot while Sudan are sitting at the bottom place.

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ThePharaohs_)

Salah has represented Egypt in 76 games and scored 46 goals since his debut in 2011. Salah has played 13 games in the Africa Cup of Nations overall and scored six goals, besides providing two assists. He netted two goals in the World Cup in as many appearances. He has netted 14 goals in AFCON qualifying round while registering 11 goals in WC qualification.