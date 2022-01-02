La Liga, Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid: List of records broken

La Liga, Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid: List of records broken

Enes Unal scored the only goal of the match as Getafe recorded an upset over Real Madrid in La Liga. Isco had the chance to score an equalizer in stoppage time when he headed Luka Modric's free-kick from the right. But David Soria read the danger and knocked it down. With this, Getafe have ended Real's 15-match unbeaten streak. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Real went to Getafe after winning 11 of their 12 games in all competitions. However, they were forced to return empty-handed due to an error by Eder Militao. With this defeat, Real have also given Sevilla a chance to close the gap. Sevilla have two games in hand. This is Real's first away defeat in La Liga in six games.

How did the match pan out?

Enes Unal broke the deadlock within ten minutes into the game. He capitalized on the weak defending by Real and took advantage of Eder Militao's momentary hesitation. Real had a series of half-chances with Luka Modric hitting the crossbar, Toni Kroos going wide, and Karim Benzema setting up Ferland Mendy but they failed to purchase something.

Real and Getafe's situation in La Liga

Real Madrid are heading the La Liga table at the moment with 46 points in their kitty from 20 games (W14 D4 L2). They have an eight-point lead over second-placed Sevilla (38). With this win, Quique Sanchez Flores' Getafe has moved to the 14th spot on the table with 21 points. They are now five points clear of the drop zone.

Unal has scored second-fastest goal against Real in 2021-22

As per Opta, Unal (08:23) goal against Real was the second quickest against them this season. Santi Mina has netted the fastest goal against Real during his side 2-5 drubbing by La Liga giants in September. With his goal, Unal ended Getafe's six-game drought against Real Madrid. According to Squawka Football, Francisco Portillo was the last Getafe player to score against Real (March 2018).