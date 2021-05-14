La Liga, Real Madrid thrash Granada 4-1: Records broken

Real Madrid kept their hopes of winning La Liga 2020-21 season alive after thrashing Granada 4-1 in gameweek 36. With this victory, Real have gone back to second, above Barcelona and are two points below leaders Atletico Madrid. Atletico could win the title on Sunday if they win or draw and Real lose against Athletic Bilbao. Here we present the key records registered.

Match

Real Madrid thump Granada

Veteran mid-fielder Luka Modric gave Real the lead from Miguel Gutierrez's scooped pass and Rodrygo scored a fine solo goal next. Jorge Molina pulled one goal back for Granada but Eden Hazard set up Alvaro Odriozola to help Real reclaim a two-goal cushion. Moments later, the in-form Karim Benzema scored into an empty net from 40 yards.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid maintain unbeaten run in La Liga

With this win, Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last 16 games in La Liga this season (W11 D5). Interestingly, this is the best current run in the ongoing campaign. As per Opta, Real have equaled their best unbeaten run in a single league campaign under Zinedine Zidane, in 2016-17 (P16 W12 D4).

La Liga

Benzema second player this season to notch 30-plus goal involvements

Veteran forward Benzema scored his 22nd La Liga goal this season. He is now just the second player to be involved in 30-plus goal involvements in La Liga 2020-21 (G22 A8) after Lionel Messi (G29 A9). Benzema has raced to 191 career La Liga goals. Benzema, who netted his 29th goal this season, has scored 278 goals for Real in all competitions.

Opta stats

Real Madrid slam these records

Real Madrid are the second team with different players born in 2000 or later to assist a goal in the same La Liga game (Marvin Park and Miguel Gutierrez), after Barcelona against Real Valladolid in December 2020 (Pedri Gonzalez and Sergino Dest). Luka Modric has scored four goals in a single league season for the second time (La Liga or Premier League).