Premier League, Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 02, 2022, 11:56 pm 3 min read

Christian Pulisic scored the second goal for Chelsea (Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Liverpool surrendered a two-goal advantage to be held 2-2 by Chelsea in a crunch Premier League match on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead in sublime fashion. However, the Blues responded right before half-time. Goals from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic saw Chelsea make a comeback. No side managed a goal in the second half.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

(Source: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool will see this as two points dropped against Chelsea. Going 2-0 up away from home is priceless but they couldn't keep the lead intact as Chelsea found a way back. However, both teams couldn't find a winner as Liverpool stay a point below Chelsea at third. Credit goes to Chelsea for their character with all the noise around Romelu Lukaku off the pitch.

CHELIV How did the match pan out?

(Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool in the ninth minute with a left-footed shot after a mistake from Trevor Chalobah. Trent Alexander-Arnold found Salah next, who surged in from the right flank and put the ball past Edouard Mendy. Kovacic scored a stunner for Chelsea with a first-time volley. Minutes later, Pulisic responded with the equalizer. The second half saw both sides come close.

Salah Salah achieves these feats

(Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Salah now has 16 goals in the PL this season (113 overall). Salah has netted 23 goals across competitions this season. Overall, he has netted 148 goals for the Reds in all competitions. Salah has scored four goals against Chelsea in the Premier League. As per Opta, it's the joint-most any player has scored against them after playing for them in the competition.

Do you know? Notable numbers for Mane

Mane has raced to 103 Premier League goals in 249 appearances. The former Southampton forward has eight goals this season. Overall, Mane has 107 goals for Liverpool, including 10 this season. For the 10th successive season, Mane has netted 10-plus goals.

Records Mane scripts these records

(Source: Twitter/@LFC)

As per Opta, Mane has scored more away goals at Stamford Bridge than any other player in the Premier League since the start of last season. Meanwhile, he is also the first Liverpool player to score in consecutive league appearances away to Chelsea. Mane's booking after 15 seconds against Chelsea is the earliest recorded in a Premier League since 2006-07.

Do you know? Unique record scripted in the match

As per Opta, this is only the second PL game between two teams starting the day in the top four to see both teams score two-plus goals in the first half. Previously, this was achieved during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Manchester United in November 1997.

Duo Records scripted by Alexander-Arnold and Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold registered his ninth PL assist this season, going level with Salah (joint-highest). Overall, the England right-back has 42 assists in the Premier League. As per Squawka Football, Alexander-Arnold has provided more assists in all competitions this season (11) than any other Premier League player. Meanwhile, Salah has now been involved in 200 goals for Liverpool (G148 A52).