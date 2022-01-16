Australia win 5th Ashes Test: Decoding the Test Championship table
Australia won the fifth and final Ashes Test at Bellerive Oval by 146 runs to wrap up the five-match series 4-0. Chasing 271 runs to win the match, England were bowled out for a paltry 124. The trio of Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Cameron Green shared nine wickets among them. With this win, Australia extended their winning streak in Day/Night Tests to 10.
How did the fifth AUS versus ENG Test pan out?
Put in to bat first, Australia posted 303 runs in the first innings. Travis Head smashed a phenomenal century on his return. In reply, England managed just 188 runs with Cummins taking a four-wicket haul. A six-wicket haul by Mark Wood helped England bowl out Australia for 155 in the second innings. However, Australian bowlers shone on the third Day, restricting England to 124.
Australia's position in the WTC standings
Australia are placed at the second spot in the WTC table behind Sri Lanka. With this win, Australia's points percentage has increased to 86.66. The Ashes 2021-22 was their first Test series in the new WTC cycle. They have played five games so far, winning four and drawing one. They are yet to be beaten. The Cummins-led outfit has 52 points under its bag.
Why does it matter?
- England's performance in the series was below standards, especially with the bat.
- England's showing in the last innings of the final Test - from 68/0 to 124/10 - completely sums up their summer Down Under.
- They did not just lose this series, they failed in even putting up a fight.
- Australia, meanwhile, could not have hoped for a better showing.
England PCT drop below 10
With this loss, England's points percentage have dropped to 9.25. They have the lowest points on the table - 10. They have played nine games in the new WTC cycle and have won just one of them while losing six and drawing two.
Other two teams in the top three
Sri Lanka are top of the standings with 100% PCT. They have collected 24 points from one Test series. Pakistan are placed third with 75% PCT. They have played four Tests - won three and lost one. Pakistan have 36 points after two Test series. They beat Bangladesh 2-0 in November-December. Prior to that, they drew the two-Test series against West Indies (1-1).
The bottom seven teams
South Africa are placed at the fourth spot with 66.66 PCT, followed by India (49.07 PCT). New Zealand are placed sixth at the moment, after drawing the two-Test series against Bangladesh (1-1). The next two teams on the WTC table are Bangladesh and West Indies. Both sides have 25 PCT each after winning one out of four Tests. England are the bottom-placed team.