Australia win 5th Ashes Test: Decoding the Test Championship table

Australia win 5th Ashes Test: Decoding the Test Championship table

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 16, 2022, 06:12 pm 3 min read

Australia won by 146 runs in Hobart (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia won the fifth and final Ashes Test at Bellerive Oval by 146 runs to wrap up the five-match series 4-0. Chasing 271 runs to win the match, England were bowled out for a paltry 124. The trio of Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Cameron Green shared nine wickets among them. With this win, Australia extended their winning streak in Day/Night Tests to 10.

AUS vs ENG How did the fifth AUS versus ENG Test pan out?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Put in to bat first, Australia posted 303 runs in the first innings. Travis Head smashed a phenomenal century on his return. In reply, England managed just 188 runs with Cummins taking a four-wicket haul. A six-wicket haul by Mark Wood helped England bowl out Australia for 155 in the second innings. However, Australian bowlers shone on the third Day, restricting England to 124.

WTC 2021-23 Australia's position in the WTC standings

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia are placed at the second spot in the WTC table behind Sri Lanka. With this win, Australia's points percentage has increased to 86.66. The Ashes 2021-22 was their first Test series in the new WTC cycle. They have played five games so far, winning four and drawing one. They are yet to be beaten. The Cummins-led outfit has 52 points under its bag.

Context Why does it matter?

England's performance in the series was below standards, especially with the bat.

England's showing in the last innings of the final Test - from 68/0 to 124/10 - completely sums up their summer Down Under.

They did not just lose this series, they failed in even putting up a fight.

Australia, meanwhile, could not have hoped for a better showing.

Information England PCT drop below 10

With this loss, England's points percentage have dropped to 9.25. They have the lowest points on the table - 10. They have played nine games in the new WTC cycle and have won just one of them while losing six and drawing two.

Details Other two teams in the top three

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka are top of the standings with 100% PCT. They have collected 24 points from one Test series. Pakistan are placed third with 75% PCT. They have played four Tests - won three and lost one. Pakistan have 36 points after two Test series. They beat Bangladesh 2-0 in November-December. Prior to that, they drew the two-Test series against West Indies (1-1).

Teams The bottom seven teams

South Africa are placed at the fourth spot with 66.66 PCT, followed by India (49.07 PCT). New Zealand are placed sixth at the moment, after drawing the two-Test series against Bangladesh (1-1). The next two teams on the WTC table are Bangladesh and West Indies. Both sides have 25 PCT each after winning one out of four Tests. England are the bottom-placed team.