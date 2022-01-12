ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: All you need to know

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 12, 2022, 04:58 pm 3 min read

India will kick off their WC campaign on jan 15 against SA (Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

The 14th edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's U-19 World Cup will kick off on January 14, 2022. 16 teams will play in the competition for the coveted trophy. The tournament will take place in West Indies. It is the first time they will host the U-19 WC. The first edition of the U-19 WC was played in 1988.

Context Why does it matter?

India are the oldest team in the tournament, having participated in every edition.

Over the years, there have been several noteworthy performers in the event.

It serves as a perfect platform for youngsters to make a mark before making their senior debut.

Total 48 games will be played in the tournament with the summit clash taking place at Vivian Richards Stadium on February 5.

Details ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 formats:

All 16 teams are divided into four groups. Group A - Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates Group B - India, Ireland, South Africa and Uganda Group C - Afghanistan, Pakistan, PNG and Zimbabwe Group D - Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies The tournament will be held in four parts - group stage round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Details Previous winners of the U-19 World Cup

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@cricketworldcup)

Australia won the 1988 edition by defeating Pakistan in the final. They also won - 2002 and 2010 editions. England have won the U-19 WC just once in 1997-98. India have won four U-19 titles (2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018). Pakistan lifted the trophy twice - 2004 and 2006. South Africa, WI and Bangladesh won their maiden title in 2014, 2016. and 2020 respectively.

Details A look at India's performance over the years

India are the most dominant side in the tournament. India won the first title in 2000 under Mohammad Kaif. Later, Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012), and Prithvi Shaw (2018) emulated the same feat. India have finished as runner-up thrice (2006, 2016, and 2020). India finished sixth and fifth in 2010 and 2014 respectively. They exited from the second round in 1998.

Fixtures U-19 World Cup 2022: India's schedule

Jan 15: India U19 vs South Africa U19, venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana (07:30 PM) Jan 19: India U19 vs Ireland U19, venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba (07:30 PM) Jan 22: India U19 vs Uganda U19 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba (07:30 PM) Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the tournament in India. Live-streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Information India's performance in the warm-up games

India defeated Australia by nine wickets in their second warm-up fixture at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. For India, Harnoor Singh scored a century and Ravi Kumar claimed a four-wicket haul. India won their first warm-up game against West Indies on Sunday by 108 runs.