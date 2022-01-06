Stuart Broad claims 19th five-wicket haul in Tests: Key numbers

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 02:50 pm 2 min read

England pacer Stuart Broad completed his five-wicket haul on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG. After picking up David Warner's scalp on a rain-marred first day, Broad took four more on Thursday to clinch his 19th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Australia declared their innings on 416/8 before England managed 13/0 at stumps. Here we decode Broad's numbers.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Broad has been an exceptional performer in Tests for England and his longevity in the game needs to be lauded. He has been a great servant for England and his numbers are terrific. Broad bowled well in the first innings and was pick of the England bowlers. He continued his good form in The Ashes after coming in for Ollie Robinson in Sydney.

Performance How did Broad perform in the first innings?

Broad dismissed the aggressive Warner on Day 1, tempting him to play the drive and deriving an edge. He broke Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja's century-plus stand by getting the former. After troubling Smith in the entire over, he got one to seam away, taking an edge. Broad's excellent seam movement had Cameron Green next before he dismissed Pat Cummins and centurion Khawaja.

Ashes Broad's performance in The Ashes

In 34 Ashes Tests, Broad has claimed 125 wickets at an average of 29.32. He claimed his eighth five-wicket haul against Australia. Broad has 41 Test scalps Down Under against the Aussies, including two five-wicket hauls. The remaining 84 scalps have come at home. Broad is now the sixth-highest wicket-taker in The Ashes and the second-best for England. He overcame Bob Willis' tally (123).

Record Broad scripts this record

As per Opta, Broad is now the fifth-oldest player (35y 196d) to take five-plus wickets in a men's Test versus Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Broad (5/101) is behind the likes of B Peel - 37y 305d in 1894, J Laker - 36y 334d in 1959, and R Schwarz - 35y 303d in 1911 and 35y 219d in 1910.

Information Broad has raced to 531 scalps

Overall in Tests, Broad has picked up 531 scalps at 27.85. He has 19 five-wicket hauls with the best performance of 8/15. Notably, Broad is one of the seven bowlers in Tests to claim 500-plus scalps. He is sixth on the list.