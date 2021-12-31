Sports Virat Kohli enters record books: His incredible Test feats (captaincy)

Virat Kohli enters record books: His incredible Test feats (captaincy)

Dec 31, 2021

Virat Kohli has led India to 40 wins in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli led Team India to its fourth-ever Test win in South Africa on Thursday. The visitors claimed a 113-run victory after bowling out the Proteas on 191. With this, Kohli became the first Indian captain to claim 40 wins in Test cricket. He is also the first Asian captain to win two Boxing Day Tests. Here are the milestones which he unlocked.

Feat Only Indian captain with over one Test win in SA

Kohli is now the only Indian captain to win more than one Test match in South Africa. On the 2017/18 tour, India won the third Test in Johannesburg under him. Rahul Dravid was the first Indian captain to win in South Africa (India won in Johannesburg, 2006/07). Meanwhile, MS Dhoni followed suit in 2010/11 (India won in Durban).

Wins First Indian captain to win 40 Test matches

In 2019, Kohli became India's most successful Test captain after surpassing Dhoni in terms of wins. The former added another feather to his cap in Centurion. He became the first-ever Indian skipper to win 40 Test matches. Kohli is only behind legends Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48), and Steve Waugh (41) on the overall list (wins as captain).

Information Two Boxing Day Test wins for Kohli

Kohli has become the first captain from Asia to win two Boxing Day Tests. Under him, India won the MCG Test in December 2018. It was India's first Test win at the iconic venue since February 1981. And, Kohli entered the record books in Centurion.

Feats Kohli has won eight Tests against South Africa

Kohli is the first Indian captain to win a Test in Centurion. India ended the winning streak of the Proteas, who had won seven consecutive Tests at the SuperSport Park since December 2014. Kohli now has a total of eight Test wins as captain against South Africa, the joint-most for any captain against them with former Australian captain Ponting.

SENA Kohli has won seven Tests in SENA nations

India won just eight Tests and lost 26 in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) from January 2000 to December 2017. After the appointment of Kohli as full-time captain (Tests), India have won seven and lost 13 Tests in these nations. Earlier in 2021, India scripted history by winning at the Gabba (Brisbane) and Lord's.