Virat Kohli to step down as T20I captain: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 06:13 pm

Indian captain Virat Kohli has announced that he will step down as captain in T20Is after the impending T20 World Cup. The 32-year-old announced his decision in a statement on Thursday. Kohli, however, will remain the skipper of ODI and Test formats. There have been a lot of reports doing rounds over split-captaincy of late. Here are further details.

Report

Here is what a recent report stated

According to a recent report, Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as well as the Indian team management have had lengthy discussions over captaincy. The report stated that Kohli could make the announcement himself in the coming months. It added that Kohli feels Sharma should take charge of the white-ball sides. The BCCI sources also revealed that the Indian captain wants to focus on his batting.

Twitter Post

A look at Kohli's statement

Captaincy

Kohli took charge of white-ball sides in 2017

Kohli took the charge of India's Test side in 2014 after MS Dhoni retired. Over the years, he has become the nation's most successful Test captain in terms of wins. The former was named the captain of ODI and T20I sides too, in 2017. Kohli has led India in 45 T20Is, winning 27 of them. Besides, India have played 95 ODIs under him.