Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Statistical comparison (captaincy in T20s)

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 01:13 pm

The captaincy stats of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in T20 cricket

Virat Kohli, on Thursday, announced that he will be step down as India's T20I captain after the completion of T20 World Cup. His incumbent deputy, Rohit Sharma, is expected to be in charge of the T20I side post the ICC tournament. Sharma has proved his proved his mettle as captain in white-ball cricket on several occasions. We compare their captaincy stats in T20 cricket.

Kohli

India's second-most successful captain in T20Is

Kohli was appointed India's T20I and ODI captain in 2017. He has now become India's second-most successful captain in T20Is in terms of wins. Under him, India have won 29 out of 45 T20Is and lost 14. Kohli is only behind MS Dhoni, who led India to 41 wins in the format. The former has a win percentage of over 65 while leading.

Sharma

India have won 15 of 19 T20Is under Sharma

Sharma has filled in as captain in white-ball cricket since 2017 in the absence of Kohli. He has a terrific record while leading India in T20Is. Sharma has led India in 19 T20Is, having won 15 of them. India have lost only four T20Is in his leadership. The 34-year-old has win percentage of 78.94 as captain in T20Is.

Runs

Kohli has most T20I runs as captain since 2017

Kohli is the leading run-scorer among all captains in T20 Internationals since 2017. As captain, he has racked up 1,502 runs at a remarkable average of 48.45 and a strike-rate of 143.18. The tally also includes 12 fifties. Meanwhile, Sharma has scored 712 runs while leading the side at a strike-rate of 160.00. He also owns two T20I tons as captain.

Do you know?

Kohli's average has dropped after becoming captain

Interestingly, Kohli has played equal number of T20Is as a captain and player so far (45 each). However, he fared better better with the bat before taking the reins. From 2010 to 2016, Kohli smashed 1,657 runs at an incredible average of 57.13 (16 fifties).

IPL

A look at their captaincy record in IPL

Over the years, Sharma has become the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of trophies. Under him, the MI have been crowned champions five times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). On the other hand, Kohli is still in search of his maiden IPL trophy. Under him, the Royal Challengers Bangalore finished as the runners-up in 2016.

Information

Sharma has the second-most wins as captain in the IPL

Sharma has led MI to over 70 wins in 123 matches. He has a win percentage of 60.16. He has the second-most wins by a captain in the IPL after Dhoni. Meanwhile, the RCB have won over 60 matches under Kohli.