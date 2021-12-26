Sports South Africa vs India, Day 1: Hosts remove Agarwal, Pujara

South Africa vs India, Day 1: Hosts remove Agarwal, Pujara

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 26, 2021, 06:14 pm

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put on 117 runs for the opening wicket

India lost Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara in the second session on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The former shared a century stand with KL Rahul as India dominated the hosts. Pace spearhead Lungi Ngidi struck twice in one over to remove Agarwal and Pujara. Here is the session report.

Session How did the session pan out?

India resumed the second session on 83/0. The likes of Rahul and Agarwal took the hosts past 100. Ngidi drew first blood for South Africa in the 41st over. Agarwal was struck in front. Pujara departed on the very next ball. Thereafter, skipper Virat Kohli joined Rahul to rebuild the Indian innings. Team India finished on 157/2 at tea.

Duo Third 100+ opening partnership for India in South Africa (Tests)

Rahul and Agarwal added 117 runs for the opening wicket. They have become only the third opening pair (Tests) from India to share a century stand in South Africa. Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik (153, Cape Town, 2006/07) as well as Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag (137, Centurion, 2010/11) are the other two pairs to have achieved this feat.

Do you know? Rahul and Agarwal script a unique record

As per Cricbuzz, this is only the second time (in 52 Test innings) when a visiting opening pair has registered a partnership of 100+ runs in Centurion. Notably, South Africa have won 21 of the last 26 Tests at this venue.