Newlands Test, Day 2: India take two South African wickets

Newlands Test, Day 2: India take two South African wickets

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 12, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Umesh Yadav has claimed a wicket (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian cricket team managed to claim two Proteas wickets in the first session on Day 2 of the third Test at Newlands. Day 1 of the South Africa versus India third Test saw the visitors end on 17/1 at stumps. Prior to that, India were bowled out for a paltry 223. SA are 100/3 at lunch on Day 2, trailing by 123 runs.

Wicket Bumrah hands India the perfect start

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah handed his side the perfect start on Day 2. He got the wicket of Aiden Markram with the Proteas being reduced to 17/2. Markram decided not to play a shot and paid the price. A good length ball decked in as Markram didn't cover his area well to be bowled out. This was a quality scalp for Bumrah.

Maharaj Maharaj departs after frustrating India

India got the key wicket of night watchman Keshav Maharaj, who frustrated the visitors with his 25-run knock. Maharaj went for a drive against a delivery that nipped back in, leaving a big gap for the ball to go through and hit the top of middle-stump. Umesh Yadav claimed the much needed wicket for India.

SA SA fight back with a valiant stand

When Maharaj departed, the score read 45/3 as India were on the front foot. However, Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen have stitched a valuable stand for the fourth wicket. Petersen has played some beautiful shots to get a fine start once again. Van der Dussen has has played a nice supporting role. The two have added a fifty-plus partnership.

Information Petersen impresses once again

The Indian bowlers weren't as consistent. They bowled short and fuller deliveries with a lot of width, allowing Petersen to dispatch the same. The youngster has been terrific in the ongoing series and has continued to play a positive brand of cricket.