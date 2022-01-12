Newlands Test, Day 2: India take two South African wickets
The Indian cricket team managed to claim two Proteas wickets in the first session on Day 2 of the third Test at Newlands. Day 1 of the South Africa versus India third Test saw the visitors end on 17/1 at stumps. Prior to that, India were bowled out for a paltry 223. SA are 100/3 at lunch on Day 2, trailing by 123 runs.
Bumrah hands India the perfect start
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah handed his side the perfect start on Day 2. He got the wicket of Aiden Markram with the Proteas being reduced to 17/2. Markram decided not to play a shot and paid the price. A good length ball decked in as Markram didn't cover his area well to be bowled out. This was a quality scalp for Bumrah.
Maharaj departs after frustrating India
India got the key wicket of night watchman Keshav Maharaj, who frustrated the visitors with his 25-run knock. Maharaj went for a drive against a delivery that nipped back in, leaving a big gap for the ball to go through and hit the top of middle-stump. Umesh Yadav claimed the much needed wicket for India.
SA fight back with a valiant stand
When Maharaj departed, the score read 45/3 as India were on the front foot. However, Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen have stitched a valuable stand for the fourth wicket. Petersen has played some beautiful shots to get a fine start once again. Van der Dussen has has played a nice supporting role. The two have added a fifty-plus partnership.
Petersen impresses once again
The Indian bowlers weren't as consistent. They bowled short and fuller deliveries with a lot of width, allowing Petersen to dispatch the same. The youngster has been terrific in the ongoing series and has continued to play a positive brand of cricket.