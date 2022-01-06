BCCI announces India's squad for Women's World Cup

BCCI named India's squad for 2022 WC (Photo Credit: BCCI Women)

Veteran batter Mithali Raj will lead Team India in the 2022 50-over Women's ODI World Cup and the preceding ODI series against New Zealand. Top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues and pace spearhead Shikha Pandey have been excluded from the squad. India play five ODIs between February 11 and 24 in New Zealand before their World Cup campaign gets underway on March 6.

India squad for New Zealand ODIs and Women's World Cup: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

The Indian selectors have overlooked senior players, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey. Jemimah's lean patch extended over all the five ODIs she played since coming back from the pandemic-enforced break in women's cricket. Rodrigues managed to score 22 runs in the home series against South Africa and during India's England tour. Pandey picked two wickets in three ODIs she played in 2021.

Sneh Rana has retained her spot in India's squad. She returned to India set-up earlier this year during their tour of England. She scored an unbeaten 80 run-innings during the second innings of their one-off Test against England and picked 4/131 while bowling. India have also named two young pacers, Meghana Singh and Renuka Singh in their squad.