Newlands Test: India bowled out, SA finish on 17/1

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 11, 2022, 09:35 pm 2 min read

South Africa finished on 17/1 at stumps (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South African seamers exploited the overcast conditions on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test at Newlands, Cape Town. India got bowled out for 223 in the final session, with pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada taking four wickets. Skipper Virat Kohli, who returned after missing the Johannesburg Test, scored his 28th half-century. The hosts batted for eight overs before stumps.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

India were off to a steady start after Kohli elected to bat. They lost KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the morning session. However, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli showed resistance. None of the lower-order batters stayed for long after Pujara departed. Kohli scored his first fifty of the series before falling for 79. After bowling out India, the hosts finished on 17/1 at stumps.

Bowlers Rabada took four wickets

Rabada was the pick of South Africa's bowlers in the first innings. He snapped up four wickets for 73 runs. His on-field duel with Kohli grabbed eyeballs. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen scalped three wickets. He conceded just seven runs in his first six overs. Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj took a wicket apiece. Notably, Maharaj took his first wicket of the series.

Kohli Kohli slams his 28th half-century in Tests

Kohli was solid on his defense throughout the innings. Unlike the previous few innings, he was extremely patient. He left several deliveries outside the off-stump. Kohli raced to his 28th half-century in the final session. It was his first fifty of the ongoing series. Kohli was dismissed on 79, his highest Test score since January 2020 when scored 74 against Australia (Adelaide).

Information Kohli has been winning the toss of late

Kohli, who is playing his 99th Test, won yet another toss in the series. The Indian captain has won the toss 10 times in 12 Tests (83.3%) against South Africa. Against all other teams, he has won the toss 21 times in 56 Tests (37.5%).

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

Kohli registered his second-slowest century in Test cricket. He took 158 balls to score his 28th Test fifty. His slowest fifty came against England (171 balls) in 2012/13. This is the first time since his maiden double-century in June 2016 (against West Indies) that the number of Kohli's half-centuries (28) has exceeded that of centuries (27) in Test cricket.