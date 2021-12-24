Sports South Africa vs India, 2021-22: Ground stats of Centurion

Team India will need to start well versus SA

South Africa and India will start their three-Test series journey on Boxing Day. The first Test match will be played in Centurion. India haven't won a single Test series on Proteas soil, having visited the nation seven times. The Indian cricket team has a tough task ahead against SA on a ground they have not won yet.

Venue South Africa's record at this venue

South Africa have played 26 Test matches at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion. They have bossed the show, winning a phenomenal 21 Test matches. SA have lost just twice here, besides drawing three Test matches. Against India, they have played two Tests here, winning both. They beat India here in 2010 and 2018.

Totals A look at the key team numbers

South Africa have breached the 600-run mark thrice in Centurion. Their 621/10 versus Sri Lanka in 2020 is the highest total here. The highest score posted by SA against India is 620/4d in 2010. England's 101 is the lowest score at the SuperSport Park. Team India's lowest total here is 136. They posted this score in 2010.

Runs A look at the top scorers

Hashim Amla has scored the most runs in Centurion. The former SA legend amassed 1,356 runs in 13 Tests at 75.33. He smashed five tons and eight fifties. Jacques Kallis (1,267) and AB de Villiers (1,257) are the only other batters to have racked up 1,000-plus runs at this venue. For India, Virat Kohli has scored 158 runs (one Test).

Wickets The highest wicket-takers

In terms of wickets, Dale Steyn holds the record for the highest tally here. Steyn claimed 59 wickets at just 17.94. He racked up four five-wicket hauls here. Makhaya Ntini follows suit with 54 scalps. Among the current crop, Kagiso Rabada has taken 35 wickets here at 18.80. For India, Ishant Sharma has seven wickets in two Tests here.

Stands Decoding the partnership records

Amla and ABD's 308-run stand for the fourth wicket is the highest partnership stand in Centurion. They achieved the feat against West Indies in 2014. Against India, Amla and Kallis shared a defining 230-run stand for the third wicket in 2010. For India, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have stitched the highest partnership. They added 137 for the opening wicket in 2010.