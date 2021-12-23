Sports New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Ajaz out, Tom Latham to lead

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: Ajaz out, Tom Latham to lead

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 23, 2021, 02:29 pm

Ajaz Patel axed from NZ squad

New Zealand have announced their squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis in the absence of Kane Williamson. Williamson has been sidelined from the upcoming series with an elbow injury. History-maker Ajaz Patel has also been left out from the NZ squad despite being fully fit. The two-match series will kick off on January 1.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Ajaz bagged ten-wicket in first innings of Mumbai Test

Ajaz Patel was the pick of the bowler for New Zealand during their recent series of India. He scripted history by picking all ten wickets in the first innings of the Mumbai Test to become the only third player to do so. Other than Patel, India's Anil Kumble (vs Pakistan in 1999) and England's Jim Laker (vs Australia in 1956) have achieved this feat.

Statement Gary Stead on Ajaz's omission

Explaining Ajaz's omission, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that they have picked the player best suited according to their home conditions. "You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India," Stead said. "However, we've always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home," he added.

Details Rachin Ravindra retained, Devon Conway returns

Rachin Ravindra picked in 13-man squad

Devon Conway has been recalled to New Zealand's squad. Conway was ruled out of the 2021 T20 World Cup final against Australia with a broken hand. Subsequently, he was ruled out from the India series. Rachin Ravindra has retained his spot in the 13-man squad. Rachin is the only spinner named in the team. He made his Test debut during the India series.

Information Full schedule and squad

Squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young. New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Jan 1 to Jan 5 at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui. New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Jan 9 to Jan 13 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.