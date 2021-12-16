Sports Andy Flower likely to join Lucknow IPL franchise as coach

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 16, 2021, 08:39 pm

Andy Flower was associated with Afghanistan team as consultant for T20 World Cup

Former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower is being touted as the frontrunner for the head coach position of the newly inducted Indian Premier League (IPL) team Lucknow. For the unversed, India's T20 domestic tournament has been expanded as two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - are set to join the marquee event during the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

IPL is counted as the most lucrative cricket tournament in the world and the introduction of two new teams is going to further enhance the popularity and competitiveness of the league. So, it's only fair, that the two new franchisees should come to the battlefield fully prepared and in Flower, Lucknow will have a world-class coach in their rank.

Statement Lucknow team official on rumors

A team official of the new franchise said talks are being held with several candidates. "We have been hearing a lot of names. Only today someone wrote that Gary Kirsten is also becoming the coach. We are in talks with a few, but unless someone signs for us, we cannot confirm," a team official told PTI when asked about the speculations surrounding Flower's appointment.

PBKS Flower has left Punjab Kings Job

Flower joined PBKS in 2020

Flower was earlier associated with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise as their assistant coach. However, he has left the said job and it should not come as a surprise if he decides to join a new team as their chief coach. Flower signed for PBKS in 2020 and worked with their head coach Anil Kumble for two years.

Experience Flower's credentials as a coach

Flower guided England to 2010 ICC T20 Championship win

Flower joined the England cricket team in 2009 as Peter Moores' assistant. Later, following Moores' falling with Kevin Pietersen, he was appointed as interim coach. He was later appointed as England team's director and it was under his guidance when the English team won the 2010 ICC T20 Championship in West Indies.

Candidates Other names for the job

Ashish Nehra in talks with Lucknow for coaching jobs

Other than Flower, former South African cricketer turned coach Gary Kirsten is also in the race to become Lucknow's head coach. The names of veteran Indian seamer Ashish Nehra and former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori are also in the mix to join the team.