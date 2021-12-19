Sports Yash Dhull to lead India in 2022 ICC Under-19 WC

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 06:47 pm

Yash Dhull is set to lead Team India in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The All-India Junior Selection Committee announced the 17-man squad on Sunday. The 50-over tournament will be played from January 14 to February 5 in the West Indies. As many as 16 teams will compete for the trophy in 48 matches. Here are further details.

India's squad for the Under-19 World Cup: Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana (wicket-keeper), Aaradhya Yadav (wicket-keeper), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan. Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore

India will play their opening match of the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup against South Africa on January 15 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. They will take on Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22 respectively at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

India are the most successful side, having won the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018. They were also the runners-up in 2016 and 2020. Australia follow India in terms of titles. They won the tournament in 1988, 2002, and 2010. Pakistan have won twice, while Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa, and England have won the tournament once each.

India were the runners-up of the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. They lost the final to Bangladesh by three wickets (DLS method). India were unbeaten en route to the final. They earlier defeated Sri Lanka, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and Pakistan. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He scored 400 runs at an incredible average of 133.33.