Ashes 2021-22: Key takeaways from the series

England suffered a terrible collapse on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart on Sunday. From being 82/1, the visitors were bundled out for 124 to lose the match by 146 runs. With this win, Australia claimed the 2021-22 Ashes by a 4-0 margin. England were awful with the bat throughout the series and paid the price. Here are the takeaways.

Duo Cummins and Starc stand out for Australia

Pat Cummins was relentless in the series, finishing as the highest wicket-taker. He ended up with 21 scalps at an average of 18.04. Cummins, who missed one Test, registered the best figures of 5/38. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc was sensational. The left-arm pacer played in all five Tests. He took 19 scalps at 25.36. Starc also contributed with the bat, scoring 155 runs at 38.75.

Australia were the better side throughout the series and if not for a dramatic draw at the SCG, they would have bundled the same by a 5-0 margin.

The Aussies dictated the show right from the series opener and an all-round team effort was the difference.

For England, their poor run in Test cricket continued under Joe Root.

They need to seek several answers.

Boland Scott Boland has an exceptional debut series

Australia handed fast bowler Scott Boland his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. He had a sensational debut Test, taking figures worth 6/7 in the second innings. Boland registered the best innings figures (6/7) by an Australian man on Test debut in Australia since January 1895. Overall, Boland ripped apart England with 18 scalps across three Tests at 9.55.

Green Green is a pivotal asset in this Australian side

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green showed why he is a pivotal asset in this Australian side. Green was the chief architect in helping Australia just when England were batting well on Sunday. Earlier, he also scored a match-winning 74 in the first innings. Overall, Green finished with 228 runs in the series, slamming two fifties. He also took 13 scalps at 15.76.

Batting England's batting lets them down

The series was decided by England's dismal performance with the bat. They were ordinary throughout the series and never got going. Joe Root was their top scorer with 322 runs. England had just one centurion in the entire series (Jonny Bairstow). The batting lacked any firepower and nobody stood up to get going. It was easy for Australia as England collapsed far too often.

D/N Tests Australia maintain 100% record in D/N Tests

Australia won both the day/night Tests in this series to maintain a 100% record. In Adelaide, they successfully defended 467, bowling the visitors out on 192. And now, they sealed another massive win in Hobart. The Aussies have won 10 successive D/N Test matches. They have beaten New Zealand (twice), South Africa, Pakistan (twice), England (thrice), Sri Lanka, and India.