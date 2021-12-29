Sports SA vs IND, 1st Test: Key takeaways from Day four

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Dec 29, 2021, 09:38 pm 2 min read

SA bowled India out for 174 in the second innings

South Africa are 94/4 at stumps in the fourth innings of the ongoing first Test in Centurion against India. Being set a target of 305, SA have lost four wickets. Dean Elgar has notched an unbeaten fifty (52*). Day 4 of the Test saw India resume the proceedings on 16/1. The visitors were bowled out for 174, setting SA 305 runs to win.

Details How did Day 4 pan out?

India lost two wickets in the morning session, adding 63 runs. After lunch, India managed to add 95 runs as their senior batters played poor shots. Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada bowled well. SA lost Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen early on before Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen dug in. India fought back with Jasprit Bumrah taking two wickets.

Failure India's senior batters falter

Skipper Virat Kohli headed into lunch, scoring an important 18*. Right after lunch, Kohli perished from the first ball bowled by Jansen. The 33-year-old played a loose shot away from his body. Cheteshwar Pujara (16), who has been struggling, nicked Lungi Ngidi's half-volley on the pads. Ajinkya Rahane's poor shot selection saw him throw his wicket away. He scored an attacking 20.

Information Rishabh Pant plays an aggressive knock

With India losing wickets at regular intervals, Rishabh Pant's 34-run knock was of big help. The southpaw hit six fours in an entertaining knock, helping India get their lead past 300. Pant shared a crucial 35-run stand alongside R Ashwin, who made 14.

Wickets India claim two early wickets

Mohammed Shami, who claimed a fifer in the first innings, dismissed Aiden Markram for just one in the second over. Markram was indecisive in relation to play or leave a length ball outside off and was bowled. Petersen was then dismissed for 17 by Mohammad Siraj, who derived a thick edge. SA were 34/2 before being reduced to 74/3.

Elgar Defiant Elgar shows class

Credit should be given to Elgar for leading from the front. The SA skipper has scored a valiant fifty and has hung in there. A watchful Elgar showed defiance to bring up a solid fifty. He shared a crucial 40-run stand alongside Rassie van der Dussen, who made a 65-ball 11 before being bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.