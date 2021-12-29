Sports 1st Test: India bowled out, set SA 305-run target

Dec 29, 2021

South Africa dominated the second session on Day 4

India had a mixed second session against South Africa on Day 4 of the first Test in Centurion. Resuming the second session on 79/3, India lost three wickets after poor shot selection. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane were guilty of the same. However, Rishabh Pant (34) helped India, who added 95 runs but lost eight wickets. They have set a 305-run target.

Session How did the session pan out?

Credit should be given to the hosts for the way they dug in. The bowling was good and things were helped by the Indian batters playing poor shots. With tomorrow's weather looking glum, India needed to accelerate and in that sense they will be pretty relieved. Pant led the way for India with a substantial knock.

Kohli Kohli dismissed right after lunch

Kohli headed into lunch, scoring an important 18* from 31 deliveries. However, right after the resumption of the second session, the Indian captain was dismissed. The first ball after lunch saw Marco Jansen take Kohli's scalp, who played a loose shot away from his body. India were in the hunt for some quick runs but playing a poor shot just after lunch was unfortunate.

Pujara Pujara continues to struggle

Pujara, who showed some grit and hung around, failed to live up to the start. He was dismissed for 16 from 64 balls, adding just four after lunch. Lungi Ngidi's half-volley on the pads saw Pujara get a faint nick. Pujara has been struggling for runs of late and scores of 0 and 16 could see him lose his place for the second Test.

Rahane Poor shot-making from Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane (20) came in and looked good. He smacked Jansen for three boundaries in an over. Just when the senior player got another start after a decent 48 in the first innings, he played a rash shot. For the second time in succession, Rahane's poor shot selection saw him throw his wicket away. This is unacceptable for someone fighting for his place.

Information An important mini partnership blossoms

After losing three wickets, India were helped by Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin (14). The two added a decent 35-run stand, getting the odd boundaries. Their effort helped India in terms of extending the lead. Pant was finally dismissed for 34.