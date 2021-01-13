-
Australian batsman Steve Smith breaks silence on 'scuffgate' controversyLast updated on Jan 13, 2021, 03:55 pm
-
Australian maestro Steve Smith, on Tuesday, denied any accusations of 'cheating' in the recently concluded Sydney Test.
The star batsman defended his actions of "scuffing up the guard of Rishabh Pant" on Day 5 of the drawn Test.
His remarks came hours after skipper Tim Paine backed him for the same, terming it one of his nuances.
Here is more.
-
In this articleSmith opens up on the episode How did the incident transpire?
-
Explanation
Smith opens up on the episode
-
Speaking on the entire episode, Smith stated he is appalled by the reactions.
"It's something I do in games to visualize where we are bowling, how the batter is playing our bowlers, and then out of habit I always mark center," said.
"It's such a shame that this and other events have taken away from what was a great batting performance by India yesterday."
-
Controversy
How did the incident transpire?
-
On Day 5, the likes of Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara brought back India in the hunt with respective knocks.
After their departure, Vihari and Ashwin helped India steal a historic draw.
However, in footage that surfaced on social media after the game, Smith was caught scuffing Rishabh Pant's crease mark.
While doing so, Smith was also found to be doing shadow batting.