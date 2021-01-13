Australian maestro Steve Smith, on Tuesday, denied any accusations of 'cheating' in the recently concluded Sydney Test. The star batsman defended his actions of "scuffing up the guard of Rishabh Pant" on Day 5 of the drawn Test. His remarks came hours after skipper Tim Paine backed him for the same, terming it one of his nuances. Here is more.

Explanation Smith opens up on the episode

Speaking on the entire episode, Smith stated he is appalled by the reactions. "It's something I do in games to visualize where we are bowling, how the batter is playing our bowlers, and then out of habit I always mark center," said. "It's such a shame that this and other events have taken away from what was a great batting performance by India yesterday."

Controversy How did the incident transpire?