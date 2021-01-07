Former Indian cricket team captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was on Thursday discharged from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after being declared clinically fit. The 48-year-old expressed his gratitude towards the doctors and the medical staff who attended him after he arrived at the hospital with chest discomfort. Dada had to undergo angioplasty post that. Here are further details.

I thank the doctors at the hospital, says Dada

Dada thanked the doctors and said he is hopeful to be ready to fly soon. "I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment. I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly told reporters outside the Woodlands Hospital. Ganguly, who was hospitalized on Saturday, spent five days in the hospital and will now be looked after at home.

Ganguly speaks after being discharged from Woodlands

Ganguly will be on oral medications for now

As per The Indian Express, the former Indian cricketer would be on oral medications and will be monitored by doctors and nurses at his home at the moment. Meanwhile, for the other two coronary arteries that have blockages, medical procedures will be conducted at a later date.

Dada decided to stay for an extended day

Ganguly was scheduled to be discharged on Wednesday, but he decided to stay one more day in the hospital. "Treating doctors will be keeping a constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time at home. Ganguly will be discharged tomorrow as he wants to stay back one more day," the hospital had said on Wednesday.

Ganguly was admitted to the hospital after chest pain

On January 2, Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata after complaining of acute chest pain. Ganguly was rushed to the hospital in the morning after falling ill while working out in the gym at his residence. His test results showed that he had blockages in three coronary arteries. Eventually, he was diagnosed with 'Triple vessel disease'.

Dada underwent angioplasty after blockage in coronary artery

On Saturday afternoon, Ganguly underwent an angioplasty on the "main culprit artery" which was revascularized with a stent. While many believed that Ganguly suffered a heart attack, India's renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Shetty confirmed that the former had a small blockage in the coronary artery. Shetty also asserted that once the passage gets cleared, Ganguly's heart will be normal.

Ganguly can only opt for second angioplasty after two weeks

According to experts, it is ideal for Ganguly to go for another angioplasty, however, he will still have to wait for two weeks. "Medically speaking, we believe it's a good idea for him to go for an angioplasty. That decision we have left to him. We thought at least two weeks he has to wait, then he can take a call," Dr. Shetty concluded.

Sourav Ganguly is doing well, said Dr. Basu on Tuesday