It's certainly on the table: Starc on entering IPL auction

Australia's pace sensation Mitchell Starc is considering a return to the Indian Premier League. The premium bowler has not participated in the cash-rich for the last six years. Though he is yet to register his name for the 2022 IPL mega auction, Starc recently revealed his willingness to feature in the 15th edition of the tournament. Starc made the remark during a press conference.

Context Why does it matter?

Starc last played in IPL back in 2015.

He was roped by Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2018 auction for Rs. 9.40 crore but was forced to withdraw his name due to a leg injury.

Starc is planning to return to the franchise based tournament due to the increasing popularity of the format and to prepare for the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Statement What did Starc say about his return?

"I've got two days to get my paperwork in so that might be something I do today before training," Starc said. "I've not put my name down just yet, but I've got a couple more days to decide on that. It's certainly on the table, regardless of the schedule coming up. I haven't been for six years or so," he added.

Performance Starc's performance in the IPL

Despite being one of the best white-ball bowlers in recent years, Starc has participated in IPL just twice in the 2014 and 2015 editions for Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 27 IPL games, he has taken 34 wickets at an economy rate of 7.16. Starc recorded his best IPL figure 4/15 in 2015 against Kings XI Punjab as RCB restricted them for 138.

Australia A look at Australia's schedule

Ten teams will participate in IPL 2022, which means it will run from April to early June. Starc is currently playing in the ongoing Ashes series. Thereafter, Australia will host New Zealand for a limited-overs series, followed by a five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan for a multi-format series in March-April. Australia will visit SL in June-July too.

Performance Starc's fitness and workload

Starc is currently in the fittest form of his career and is keen to play the pink-ball Test in Hobart, despite Australian management keen to rest him. So far, he has played all four games for Australia in Ashes 2021-22, picking up 15 wickets at 26.60. He played every game for Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup and bagged nine wickets.

Stats Starc's numbers in T20 crickett

Starc has played 48 T20I games in his career so far. He has claimed 60 wickets under his name in the shortest format at an economy rate of 7.52. He averages 20.38 in T20Is and his best figure in the format is 3/11. Overall in T20 cricket, Starc has 157 scalps at 19.17 with the best show of 4/15.