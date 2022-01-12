Raja wants quadrangular T20I series involving 'Big Three' and Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja on Tuesday said that he wants to propose a yearly quadrangular T20I series involving bitter rivals India and Pakistan to the ICC. The other two countries in Raja's four nations T20I series are England and Australia. The former Pakistan cricketer shared his opinion about the same on his official Twitter handle. Here are further details.

Raja suggested that the four nations involved in the series host the event on a rotation basis.

If the proposal goes ahead, the profit from the series will be shared amid ICC members on a percentage basis.

The Indian cricket team do not play bilateral series against Pakistan and only face them in ICC events due to the political tension between the neighboring nations.

"Hello, fans. Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20I Super Series involving Pak, Ind, Aus, and Eng to be played every year, to be hosted on a rotation basis by these four," Raza wrote on Twitter. "A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on a percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner," he added.

India and Pakistan played their last bilateral series in 2012-13, a white-ball series involving two T20Is and three ODIs. It was held in India. India conceded the ODI event 1-2 while the T20I series ended in a 1-1 tie. The two teams have not faced each other in a Test series since 2008 when India defeated Pakistan 1-0 on home soil.

India and Pakistan most recently met during the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup, which was held in the UAE. Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets to record their first victory over their rivals in a World Cup event. India failed to qualify for the semi-finals while Pakistan were ousted by eventual winners Australia in the last four.