T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Scotland: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 06, 2021, 02:09 pm

T20 World Cup: Pakistan will take on Scotland on Sunday

Pakistan will face Scotland in their final Super 12 clash of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the evening encounter. Pakistan are through to the semi-finals after winning all four games so far. They are the only unbeaten side in Group 2. Meanwhile, Scotland would want to finish on a high. Here is the match preview.

Details

A look at the key details

The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The wicket hasn't been that slow, as compared to the first half. Three of the last four matches have been won by the teams batting first. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

Information

Pakistan have beaten Scotland thrice

The two sides have met on three occasions (T20Is), with Pakistan winning all three matches. They beat Scotland by 51 runs in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Pakistan were also victorious in two T20Is in 2018.

Pakistan

Pakistan have the scope to try out fresh players

Pakistan have been at their best in every department. Although they have played the same combination throughout the tournament so far, a couple of fresh faces could be tried before the semi-finals. Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Scotland

Can Scotland upset the 2009 T20 WC champions?

Scotland will play for pride, having lost all four games. However, the Kyle Coetzer-led side have shown intent with the bat. They have nothing to lose, and will hope to upset the 2009 T20 WC champions. Probable XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicket-keeper), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal