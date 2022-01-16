300 Bundesliga goals for Robert Lewandowski: Key numbers

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 16, 2022, 02:25 pm 2 min read

Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski fired a sensational hat-trick, helping Bayern Munich beat FC Koln 4-0 in gameweek 19 of the Bundesliga 2021-22 season. Lewandowski opened the scoring for the Bavarians in the ninth minute before adding to his tally twice in the second half. The win lifts Bayern six points above second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Lewandowski has now raced to 300 Bundesliga goals. Here's more.

Context Why does it matter?

Lewandowski has been in top form over the last few seasons and his numbers are extraordinary.

The Pole has been busy in scripting several new records across competitions.

This is another massive chapter in Lewandowski's football career, getting to 300 Bundesliga goals.

Lewandowski, who tops the scoring chart in Europe's top five leagues this season, will want to keep his intensity flowing.

Bundesliga Lewandowski gets to 300 Bundesliga goals

Lewandowski has made 369 appearances in the Bundesliga, smashing 300 goals. Notably, he is just the second player to touch the 300-goal mark in Germany's top-tier after Gerd Muller (365). Lewandowski has made 238 Bundesliga appearances for Munich and scored 226 goals. He had earlier netted 74 Bundesliga goals for Borussia Dortmund between 2010-11 to 2013-14.

Records Notable records scripted by Lewandowski

With this hat-trick, Lewandowski has reached 23 goals in the Bundesliga this season. He has achieved this mark in 19 matches. Overall, Lewandowski has managed to net 34 goals in all competitions this season from just 26 games. Lewandowski smashed his 16th hat-trick in the Bundesliga and a second this season. He is only behind Gerd Muller, who netted 32 hat-tricks.

Do you know? 328 goals for Bayern

In 356 matches for Bayern in all competitions, Lewandowski has raced to 328 goals. He joined Bayern in 2014 and since then his overall season tally in terms of goals are: 25, 42, 43, 41, 40, 55, 48, and 34.

Assists Muller continues to shine

Veteran Bayern legend Thomas Muller contributed with two assists in the match. Muller has now raced to 16 assists this season in the Bundesliga. This is the best tally for a player in Europe's top five leagues. As per Opta, since Muller's Bundesliga debut (August 15, 2008), only Lionel Messi (180) has assisted more goals in Europe's big five leagues than the German (150).

Do you know? Bayern smash this record

As per Opta, Bayern have now scored at least once in each of their last 66 games in the Bundesliga. They have established a new record for the most consecutive Bundesliga games scored in, eclipsing their own 65-game streak between February 2018 and February 2020.