Premier League: Thomas Tuchel drops Romelu Lukaku from Liverpool game

Premier League: Thomas Tuchel drops Romelu Lukaku from Liverpool game

Lukaku has been dropped by Chelsea (Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dropped Romelu Lukaku from the squad for Sunday's high-octane clash against Liverpool. Lukaku was on the score sheet for Chelsea during their last two games against Brighton and Aston Villa. He has landed himself in the hot waters this week following his statement that he was unhappy with his role at the club. Tuchel was displeased with Lukaku's remark.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

(Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

After Lukaku's interview was televised, Tuchel did not hide his disapproval at his statement. Speaking about the same, Tuchel in his most recent press conference said that he will have a talk with the Belgian striker "behind closed doors". Tuchel's decision to drop Lukaku could also blow back at his face as Chelsea are already 11 points behind runaway leader Manchester City.

Statement Lukaku speaks about returning to Inter Milan

(Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Lukaku recently said that he is not happy at Chelsea and hopes to return to Inter someday. He even claimed that he would not have left Inter if he would have been offered a new contract. "I'm not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system - I won't give up, I'll be professional," he told Sky Italia.

Reaction Tuchel on Lukaku's interview

(Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Tuchel was far from pleased with Lukaku's heart to heart with Sky Italia as it brings unnecessary "noise." He had not ruled out disciplinary action against Lukaku during his press conference. "We will do it behind closed doors and we will do it openly, like I think the relation is and has always been, so no further comments in public on that," Tuchel said.

.Signing Lukaku is Chelsea's record signing

(Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Lukaku arrived at Stamford Bridge from Serie A side Inter Milan during the summer transfer window for a deal worth £96.4 million. Lukaku signed a five-year deal and his contract at Chelsea will expire in 2026. He is also the highest-paid player at the club with an earning of £200,000 per week after tax as per Sky Sports.

Numbers Lukaku's numbers for Inter Milan

Lukaku joined Inter in 2019 and left the club in 2021. He guided Inter to the Serie A title in 2020-21. He made 95 appearances for the club and scored 64 goals while providing 16 assists. He represented Inter in 10 Champions League games and netted six goals. He has found the back of the net in Serie A 47 times.

Stats A look at Lukaku's career stats

(Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Overall, Lukaku has played 526 games for six different clubs - Everton FC, Chelsea FC, Inter Milan, Manchester United, RSC Anderlecht, and West Bromwich Albion. He has scored 258 goals, besides amassing 86 assists under his name. The Belgian has scored five Premier League goals in 13 matches and two UEFA Champions League goals in four games this season.

Analysis What next for Lukaku?

(Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Tuchel has made a huge statement by dropping Lukaku for a crucial clash versus the Reds. It would not be wrong to say that his future at the club is uncertain. Lukaku's latest publicity stunt could also be a strategy by the notorious striker to force a move away in January. Inter could get him back possibly on a loan deal for now.