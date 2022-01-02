January transfer window: Major deals which could go through

January transfer window: Major deals which could go through

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 02, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

Will Romelu Lukaku make a shock exit? (Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

The January transfer window will be crucial for Europe's top teams across leagues. Several big guns are aiming to add a few resources to bolster their squads. On the other hand, a few players are also looking for the exit door. The transfer window during this period is often very crucial as the right deals lead to something positive. Here are further details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Several top players are unhappy with their lack of game time and are pushing for an exit. Also, certain sides are seeking to add a bit more depth in positions they feel are short. A few swap deals could also be on offer. This is a crucial few weeks ahead as Europe's major leagues could eye some top deals.

Lukaku Lukaku could make a shock exit

(Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku has been omitted from the squad to face Liverpool later tonight. In an interview with Sky Sports, Lukaku recently revealed he was unhappy with his role at the club and would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future. Thomas Tuchel said this is something Chelsea didn't need. One might see Lukaku make a pre-mature loan exit.

Trippier Newcastle make a bid for Trippier

Newcastle United have made a bid for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier. Atletico manager Diego Simeone said recently that Trippier has to decide if he wants to leave or not. He also said the club will move on Trippier's decision. Trippier had earlier joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 after four years at Tottenham. He has made 19 appearances for the club this season.

Aubameyang Aubameyang is wanted by Newcastle

(Source: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of his captaincy over disciplinary reasons. Moreover, he has also been sidelined by manager Mikel Arteta. Auba wants an exit and reports have claimed that Newcastle want the Gabon striker on loan-to-buy basis. They are believed to be wanting an option to sign him permanently for a fee of £20 million.

Morata Barca keen to land Morata

It looks like Alvaro Morata could head back to Spain and play for Barcelona. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea striker is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. Barca are seeking a possible loan move as they cannot afford to pay a huge sum after spending a heavy amount to land Ferran Torres from Manchester City.