Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski has been bossing the show in the ongoing 2020-21 season. The Polish international has played a major role in delivering the goods for Bayern after a dream 2019-20 season. Lewandowski, who won various awards for his show in the last season, will hope to continue his form in the same vein. Here are his numbers.

The Bayern ace has amassed 37 goals in all competitions already. This is the most by any player in Europe's top 5 domestic leagues. Lewandowski, who scored a stupendous 55 goals goals last season (his best), needs 19 more to get past his record. He has scored four in the Champions League this season, besides 31 in the Bundesliga, besides two in other competitions.

Lewandowski smashed a hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund in a 4-2 win on March 6. Notably, the veteran striker has been involved in 37 goals in the Bundesliga this season (G31 A6). Lewandowski has won the award for the highest number of Bundesliga goals in a season for three successive seasons. He is in line to win a fourth straight award, including five in total.

Lewandowski has amassed 267 career Bundesliga goals, including 193 for Bayern. He is seven short of scoring 200 league goals for the Bavarians. The star forward can also get past second-placed Klaus Fischer on the league's all-time scoring charts (268). Gerd Muller (365) leads the show in Bundesliga history.

