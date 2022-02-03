Sports

ICC U-19 World Cup: Statistical analysis of India versus England

India beat Australia in the semis (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and England will face each other in the ICC U-19 World Cup on Saturday, February 5, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. India reached the final after defeating Australia and England progressed by beating Afghanistan. India have reached their fourth consecutive final in the ICC U-19 World Cup. England are aiming to win their maiden title since 1998.

Context Why does it matter?

Both teams have played well so far and are unbeaten.

One expects a tight final with a sound contest between bat and ball.

India would want to build on from a terrific show versus the Aussies.

They enter the final as the favorites.

England have a tough task in hand and winning a title after 24 years will be special.

Semi-finals How did the semis pan out?

Batting first, India managed 290/5 against Australia. Skipper Yash Dhull managed a superb century (110). Shaik Rasheed impressed with a valiant 94. In reply, the Aussies (194/10) suffered a 96-run defeat. Vicky Ostwal (3/42) was the chief architect. Meanwhile, the England versus Afghanistan match was reduced to 47 overs. England scored 231/6 before restricting Afghanistan to 215/9. Rehan Ahmed (4/41) impressed with the ball.

Journey India and England's road to the final

India topped Group B, winning all three matches. They beat South Africa, Ireland, and Uganda. Indian overcame Bangladesh in the quarters, winning by five wickets. In the semis, they overcame Australia. England topped Group A, winning all three matches. They beat Bangladesh, Canada, and UAE respectively. In the quarters, England downed South Africa by six wickets. They sealed a crucial win versus Afghanistan next.

Performers A look at the top performers with the bat

Thomas Prest has scored the most runs for England in the tournament. He has amassed scored 292 runs at an average of 73.00. Prest has one century and a fifty. He is also the second-highest scorer in the competition after Dewald Bravis of South Africa (368). For India, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has scored 278 runs at at 55.60. He is the tournament's third-highest scorer.

Information The top performers with the ball

Vicky Ostwal has claimed the highest number of wickets for India in the tournament (12). He is the joint-third highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has one five-wicket haul. For England, Joshua Boyden has snapped up 11 wickets.

Summary India are aiming to win a fifth U-19 WC trophy

India have won four U-19 World Cup trophies. They have emerged victorious in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018 respectively. India have been runners-up on three occasions (2006, 2016, and 2020). They have reached their eighth tournament final. Meanwhile, England have won the tournament once back in 1998, defeating South Africa. This is now their second ever appearance in a final.