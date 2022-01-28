Sports

Statistical comparison between R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon in Tests

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 28, 2022

Ashwin is India's third-highest wicket taker (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Veteran spinners R Ashwin and Nathan Lyon have been terrific in Test cricket, being among the top bowlers in the format. Both players have achieved a lot of success, showing a lot of consistency over the years. They share over 800 Test wickets between them and are pivotal assets for their respective sides. Both bowlers will have a crucial role in the ongoing

We are talking about two champion performers in Test cricket, who have stood tall despite the challenges around them.

Lyon has been Australia's best spinner since Shane Warne.

Ashwin took over India's spin unit after Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Notably, both Ash and Lyon went on to make their respective Test debuts in 2011 and have led by example.

Ashwin Decoding Ashwin's Test numbers

Ashwin has claimed 430 wickets, having played 84 matches. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for India after Anil Kumble (619) and Kapil Dev (434). Ashwin has an average of 24.38. He has claimed 30 five-wicket hauls (seventh-highest). Ash has taken 300 Test wickets at home at 21.40. Away from home he has 126 scalps at 31.88. He has four wickets at a neutral venue.

Lyon Decoding Lyon's Test numbers

Lyon has played 115 Tests for Australia, claiming 415 scalps at an average of 31.79. Lyon has 18 five-wicket hauls with the best of 8/50. Lyon is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia after Shane Warner (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). He has 216 scalps at home at 32.27. Away from home, Lyon has 184 scalps at 29.42. He has 15 wickets at neutral venues.

Performance Lyon has been terrific against England and India

Lyon has had the most success against England in Test cricket. He has taken 101 scalps at 29.42 with the best of 6/49. Lyon has performed well versus India, taking 94 scalps at 34.75. He has seven five-wicket hauls against India. New Zealand is the only other nation against whom Lyon has taken 50-plus wickets (50 at 20.52.).

Success Against whom has Ashwin enjoyed the most success?

Ashwin has enjoyed the most success against the Aussies. He has claimed 89 scalps at 31.48 with the best of 7/103. He has done well versus England, taking 88 wickets at 28.59. Ash has also impressed against New Zealand, claiming 66 wickets at just 15.43. Notably, he has six five-wicket hauls against England and NZ respectively, besides taking five versus Australia.

Do you know? Ashwin is ahead of Lyon with the bat as well

Ashwin has also proved his mettle with the bat, scoring 2,844 runs at 26.83. He has slammed five tons and 11 fifties with the best score of 124. Meanwhile, Lyon has 1,177 runs at 12.65, with the best score of 47.