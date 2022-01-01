NZ vs BAN, 1st Test: Key takeaways from Day 1

The first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval is evenly poised at stumps on Day 1. New Zealand finished Day 1 on 258/5, losing Tom Blundell in the 88th over. The day belonged to Kiwi batter Devon Conway, who smashed a superb 122-run knock. Besides Conway, opener Will Young chipped in with 52. Here are the key takeaways.

Conway Conway stands tall for the Kiwis

Conway led the show for New Zealand, hitting a 122-run knock from 227 deliveries. The southpaw smashed 16 fours and a six. Playing just his fourth Test, Conway has surpassed the 500-run mark (501). He has an astonishing average of 71.57. Conway smashed his second Test century. This was another superb effort by Conway, who stood tall to defy the Bangladesh bowlers.

Stand A defining century-plus partnership

New Zealand were reduced to 1/1 in the fourth over, losing Tom Latham. However, Young and Conway got together to put up a fine 138-run stand for the second wicket. Young showed tremendous character in a 135-ball 52. He hit six fours and forged a solid partnership alongside Conway. Together, the two batters played as per what was required.

Bowling Bangladesh bowlers do a decent job

Opting to bowl, Bangladesh got the desired start, dismissing Latham. Liton Das took an excellent catch behind the stumps. Young and Conway frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers with some brilliant batting. However, the visitors fought back, taking four wickets. Getting Blundell's scalp in the end will please the visitors largely, just when things were settling down. Shoriful Islam (2/53) was superb.

Information Crucial contributions from Taylor and Nicholls

After Young's dismissal, veteran ace Ross Taylor came in and played a 31-run knock. His 50-run stand for the third wicket alongside Conway was really helpful. Meanwhile, Henry Nicholls has looked good for his unbeaten 32. His presence can help NZ on Day 2.