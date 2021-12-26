Sports Will Ravichandran Ashwin return to India's ODI setup?

Will Ravichandran Ashwin return to India's ODI setup?

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 26, 2021, 06:38 pm

R Ashwin has taken 150 wickets in ODI cricket

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is in line to make his comeback in One-Day Internationals. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the senior spinner is likely to earn an ODI call-up for the three-match series in South Africa. Ashwin, who has been India's specialist spinner in Tests, last played an ODI in June 2017. He returned to India's white-ball setup at the T20 World Cup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Ashwin has been the mainstay spinner for India in Test cricket. He has become India's most successful off-spinner. Ashwin was not considered for selection in limited-overs cricket after July 2017 (WI T20I series). He made his T20I comeback in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Considering his exploits with the white ball, the selection committee is keen on bringing Ashwin back in ODIs too.

Information Ashwin likely to be recalled to the ODI side

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Ashwin will be recalled to India's ODI side for the South Africa series by the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee. A decision on the same will likely be out in the upcoming week.

Return Ashwin has taken nine wickets since his return

Ashwin has been impressive since his return to the T20I side. He played three matches in the T20 World Cup (against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia). Thereafter, he featured in two T20Is against New Zealand at home. In five T20Is this year, Ashwin has taken nine wickets at an average of 11.66. His best figures of 3/20 came against Namibia.

ODIs A look at Ashwin's stats in ODI cricket

Ashwin has represented India in 111 ODIs. He served as a mainstay off-spinner when MS Dhoni was at the helm. The 35-year-old has scalped 150 wickets with the best match haul of 4/25. He remains the fastest Indian off-spinner to 150 ODI wickets. Ashwin played his last ODI in June 2017 (vs WI). He was the pick of Indian bowlers in that match (3/28).

Players Ashwin could be India's front-line spinner for SA series

Ashwin has a terrific opportunity to impress in South Africa. It was earlier reported that his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the NZ Test series with a swollen right forearm, could be out of action for India's forthcoming assignments. Meanwhile, all-rounder Axar Patel has recovered from injury. The three ODIs will be played on January 19 (Paarl), 21 (Paarl), and 23 (Cape Town).