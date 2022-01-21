Sports

South Africa beat India in 2nd ODI, win three-match series

Jan 21, 2022

Malan and de Kock powered India to win in the 2nd ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa claimed a one-sided victory over India in the 2nd ODI at Boland Park, Paarl. The Proteas successfully chased down 288, with openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock sharing a century stand. Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen eventually guided South Africa to win. Earlier, India faced another batting collapse. Middle-order batter Rishabh Pant was their top-scorer (85).

Match How did the match pan out?

India made a steady start after electing to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul shared a 63-run before the former departed. Skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck. Rishabh Pant kept India afloat with an 85-run knock. The likes of Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin powered India to 287/6 in 50 overs. Malan and de Kock laid the foundation of SA's win.

Series SA win their seventh ODI series against India at home

South Africa have won their seventh bilateral ODI series against India at home. The Proteas now lead the head-to-head series 24-10 (NR: 2). Notably, India won five of 10 matches in the 2017/18 series. South Africa won six consecutive ODI series against India at home from 1992 to 2013. In the overall meetings, SA have won 48 matches, while India own 35 wins.

Score First Indian wicket-keeper to score an ODI century in SA

Pant smashed his highest individual ODI score. He could have become the first Indian wicket-keeper to score an ODI century in South Africa. Pant now has the highest ODI score by an Indian wicket-keeper in the nation. Pant fired 85 off 71 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and 2 sixes. His previous highest score in the format was 78 (against England, 2021).

Information Pant and Rahul added 115 runs

Like the opening ODI, Pant came to bat at number four. India lost Dhawan and Kohli in quick succession (64/2) before Pant joined in the middle. The latter shared a century stand with skipper Rahul (115), taking India past the 150-run mark.

Kohli Kohli recorded a rare duck

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli departed without scoring. Keshav Maharaj dismissed him in the 13th over. It was the second duck for Kohli in ODIs since 2018 (out of 53 innings). Kohli recorded his first in ODIs since December 2019. His last eight ODI scores in South Africa read as 0, 51, 129*, 36, 75, 160*, 46*, and 112.

Duo Malan and de Kock added 132 runs

Malan and de Kock took the game away from Team India. The duo shared a 132-run stand to power the run-chase. De Kock slammed his 22nd half-century. He fired 78 off 66 balls with the help of 7 fours and 3 sixes. Malan raced to his third half-century in the format. He finished with 91 off 108 balls (8 fours and 1 six).