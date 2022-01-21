Sports

SL hammer Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI, seal series: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 08:52 pm 2 min read

SL hammered Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Sri Lanka cricket team beat Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI to take the series 2-1. Batting first, the Lankans posted a total of 254/9 in 50 overs. Pathum Nissanka scored 55 and Charith Asalanka got a 56-ball 52. For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava claimed two scalps. In response, the visitors were bundled out for 70. Here are the records broken.

Context Why does it matter?

After losing the second ODI, Lanka bounced back in style to win the series.

This was a solid performance with the ball as Zimbabwe crashed with the bat.

The collapse from the very beginning helped SL gain a stronghold.

What also mattered was the job done by Lanka with the bat.

Getting a 250-plus score on a relatively slow wicket was enough.

SL vs ZIM How did the match pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Lankan openers gave the side a solid platform, adding 80 runs for the first wicket. Zimbabwe kept themselves in the game by taking regular wickets. However, Lankan batters chipped in on a decent note to manage 254/9. In response, Zimbabwe were never in the match. They lost the impetus from the start and faltered to surrender the tie. Only one batter got double digits.

Information Feats achieved by Nissanka and Asalanka

Nissanka scored a decent 66-ball 55 for SL. His innings was laced with six fours. This was his second ODI half-century. Asalanka chipped in well and brought up his fifth fifty in ODI cricket. He now has 472 runs in 11 ODI matches.

Stats Key stats of the match

Lankan leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay claimed figures worth 4/10 in 7.4 overs. This is his best performance in ODIs. His effort is now the seventh-best for SL versus Zimbabwe in ODIs. Both Nissanka and Asalanka have 146 runs each against Zimbabwe in three ODIs at 48.66 respectively. This was a second fifty for the two in what was their debut ODI series versus Zimbabwe.

Do you know? Unwanted numbers for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe (70/10) posted their fourth-lowest total versus Sri Lanka in ODIs. This is their second-lowest score on Lankan soil after being all out for 38 in Colombo back in 2001. This was their fifth score below the 100-run mark against SL in ODI cricket.