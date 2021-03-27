Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev made the perfect start to his Miami Open title bid as he brushed aside Yen-Hsun Lu 6-2, 6-2. He has set up a third-round meeting with Australian Alexei Popyrin, who overcame 30th seed American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-2. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev was stunned by Emil Ruusuvuori. In the women's section, Naomi Osaka sailed through. Here's more.

Medvedev Medvedev continues his form

Medvedev struck 24 winners and dropped just four points behind his first serve (22/26) to advance in just 56 minutes. Medvedev, who is competing as the top seed at an ATP Masters 1000 for the first time, is the second player to reach 15 wins this season (15-2). Meanwhile, Andrey Rublev leads the ATP Tour with 16 victories this year.

Comments Russian tennis is definitely on the rise right now: Medvedev

Medvedev feels it's great that both he and Rublev are doing good. "I think it's great for both of us that we are doing so good," said Medvedev. He feels Russian tennis is on the rise. "Russian tennis is definitely on the rise right now, and I like it. We want people to talk more about tennis in Russia. That's what's happening right now."

Osaka Osaka conquers her nerves to beat Tomljanovic

Women's world No 2 Naomi Osaka conquered her nerves in her first match since winning the Australian Open to beat Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (7/3), 6-4. "I would say what I'm most proud of today, just being able to handle my nerves," she said. She has set up a third-round meeting with Serbian qualifier Nina Stojanovic, who surprised Yulia Putintseva 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Information Zverev gets stunned by Ruusuvuori

Zverev, ranked seventh in the world, became the biggest upset victim so far in the prestigious ATP Masters and WTA hard-court tournament. He fell 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to 83rd-ranked Finn Emil Ruusuvuori. Notably, Zverev captured the ATP title in Acapulco last week.

