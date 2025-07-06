Why owning dogs, cats is good for your mental health

A new study has shown that owning a dog or cat could help preserve some brain functions as we age. The research found that having these pets is linked to slower cognitive decline in humans. However, not all pets provide the same benefits—fish and birds were not associated with any significant impact on cognitive health.

Pet impact Different pets offer different benefits The study found dog owners tend to have better memory, both immediate and delayed. Meanwhile, cat owners experience a slower decline in verbal fluency. These findings highlight the different ways these two popular pets can benefit their owners' cognitive health as they age.

Research details A look at the study The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, was led by Adriana Rostekova from the University of Geneva. It analyzed the data from eight waves of the Survey of Health and Retirement in Europe over an 18-year period. The research specifically looked at how owning different types of pets—dogs, cats, birds, and fish—affected cognitive decline among adults aged 50 years or older.

Pet comparison Not all pets provide same benefits Rostekova's research found significant differences between the species when it comes to their impact on cognitive health. She speculated that the overall pattern of pet ownership may be driven mainly by having a cat or dog, as fish and birds had no meaningful link to changes in cognitive decline. This suggests that not all pets provide the same level of benefit for brain health as we age.