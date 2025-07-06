How KFC, Pizza Hut will use AI in their operations

Yum China Holdings, the company behind popular fast-food brands KFC and Pizza Hut in mainland China, is looking to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its operating efficiency and profitability. The move will also allow store managers to focus more on customer service. The firm's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Leila Zhang said the AI-powered system may assist with staff scheduling, inventory replenishment, and meal preparation.

AI implementation A look at Q-Smart AI-powered assistant Yum China introduced its Q-Smart AI-powered assistant in June. The system is designed to cut down on waste, improve quality, and also save labor costs. It can also monitor the sales data, adjust preparation plans, and remind staff to confirm orders. This is part of the company's long-standing tradition of innovation; it was the first mainland fast-food chain to adopt digital payment systems back in 2015.

Sales growth Digital ordering made up 90% of total sales last year Digital ordering accounted for nearly 90% of Yum China's total sales last year. This was aided by a loyalty membership program that had around 540 million consumers in mainland China as of March 31. The firm opened 247 new stores in the first quarter of this year, taking its total to a whopping 16,642 nationwide.