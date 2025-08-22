OpenAI to set up office in Delhi, hire local team

OpenAI , the company behind the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT , has announced its plans to open an office in New Delhi. The move comes as part of a larger expansion strategy into India, one of its fastest-growing markets. OpenAI has already registered a business entity in India and started hiring for its local team. Currently, there is just one employee on board - Pragya Misra.

Strategic alliances Office to help forge stronger partnerships with Indian government The new office in New Delhi will enable OpenAI to forge stronger partnerships with the Indian government, developers, businesses, and academic institutions under the IndiaAI Mission. The company also hopes to customize its features and tools according to the needs of Indian users. "India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Government response India's growing leadership in AI adoption The Indian government has welcomed OpenAI's decision to set up an office in the country. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, said that OpenAI's move reflects India's growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. He added that India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation due to its strong investments in digital public infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise-scale solutions.

Recent developments OpenAI's recent India-focused rollouts The announcement of the new office comes after several India-focused rollouts by OpenAI. The company recently launched ChatGPT Go, a budget-friendly subscription plan at ₹399 per month with UPI payments. It also expanded OpenAI Academy, an AI literacy program in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The latest GPT-5 model from OpenAI has improved Indic language support significantly.