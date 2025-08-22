Kokilaben Ambani, matriarch of Reliance family, hospitalized in Mumbai

The details of Kokilaben's health condition remain undisclosed, as the Ambani family has not issued an official statement yet. However, after her admission, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was seen rushing to the hospital from Kalina airport. A video circulating on social media shows the Ambani family's convoy arriving at the Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai.

Family legacy

More about Kokilaben

Kokilaben was born on February 24, 1934, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She married Dhirubhai in 1955 and has four children—Mukesh, Anil Ambani, Nina Kothari, and Dipti Salgaocar. After Dhirubhai's demise in 2002, Kokilaben played a key role in mediating a high-profile rift between her sons over the division of the Reliance empire. Her efforts were instrumental in restoring harmony within the family. She was last seen at the wedding of Anant Ambani.