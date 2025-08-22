Kokilaben Ambani, matriarch of Reliance family, hospitalized in Mumbai
What's the story
Kokilaben Ambani, the matriarch of one of India's most influential business families and wife of late Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani, has been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, per reports. The 91-year-old was airlifted in an emergency on Thursday night due to age-related illnesses, Mid-Day reported. She is currently under the care of senior doctors at the hospital.
Family response
No official statement on her health condition
The details of Kokilaben's health condition remain undisclosed, as the Ambani family has not issued an official statement yet. However, after her admission, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was seen rushing to the hospital from Kalina airport. A video circulating on social media shows the Ambani family's convoy arriving at the Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai.
Family legacy
More about Kokilaben
Kokilaben was born on February 24, 1934, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She married Dhirubhai in 1955 and has four children—Mukesh, Anil Ambani, Nina Kothari, and Dipti Salgaocar. After Dhirubhai's demise in 2002, Kokilaben played a key role in mediating a high-profile rift between her sons over the division of the Reliance empire. Her efforts were instrumental in restoring harmony within the family. She was last seen at the wedding of Anant Ambani.