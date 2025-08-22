Next Article
UNO Minda's stock hits 52-week high: What's driving the surge
UNO Minda, a major player in auto parts, just saw its stock hit a 52-week high this Friday, closing at ₹1,253.40.
It's now one of the top gainers in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150—showing investors are feeling confident about the company even with all the market ups and downs.
Strong quarterly results boost stock price
The big jump comes after UNO Minda posted strong Q1 FY26 results: revenue climbed to ₹4,489.09 crore (up from ₹3,817.51 crore last year), and net profit shot up to ₹261.77 crore from ₹174 crore—a solid year-on-year boost.
Annual performance and bond issue details
For FY25, annual revenue reached nearly ₹16,775 crore and profits grew too.
Plus, UNO Minda recently raised funds through bonds rated by ICRA—another sign that both investors and rating agencies may trust its growth plans and financial stability right now.