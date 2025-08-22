UNO Minda's stock hits 52-week high: What's driving the surge Business Aug 22, 2025

UNO Minda, a major player in auto parts, just saw its stock hit a 52-week high this Friday, closing at ₹1,253.40.

It's now one of the top gainers in the NIFTY MIDCAP 150—showing investors are feeling confident about the company even with all the market ups and downs.