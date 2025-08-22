Why Mitsubishi has recalled over 90,000 SUVs in US

Mitsubishi Motors has announced a major recall of over 90,000 vehicles in the United States . The action was taken following a notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regarding a potential safety issue with certain model years of Outlander and Outlander hybrid SUVs. The recall notice was issued due to a defect in the liftgate gas spring cylinders.

Safety concern NHTSA highlights potential safety risk The NHTSA has warned that the affected liftgate gas spring cylinders could corrode and lose pressure over time. This could lead to a rupture, resulting in an unexpected fall of the vehicle's liftgate. The problem poses a safety risk, particularly for passengers, due to the potential for the liftgate to fall unexpectedly.

Remedial action Mitsubishi to notify owners by October 6 In response to the recall, Mitsubishi plans to notify owners of affected vehicles by October 6. The company will also provide a free replacement service for both left and right liftgate gas springs at its dealerships.