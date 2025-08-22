Why Mitsubishi has recalled over 90,000 SUVs in US
What's the story
Mitsubishi Motors has announced a major recall of over 90,000 vehicles in the United States. The action was taken following a notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regarding a potential safety issue with certain model years of Outlander and Outlander hybrid SUVs. The recall notice was issued due to a defect in the liftgate gas spring cylinders.
Safety concern
NHTSA highlights potential safety risk
The NHTSA has warned that the affected liftgate gas spring cylinders could corrode and lose pressure over time. This could lead to a rupture, resulting in an unexpected fall of the vehicle's liftgate. The problem poses a safety risk, particularly for passengers, due to the potential for the liftgate to fall unexpectedly.
Remedial action
Mitsubishi to notify owners by October 6
In response to the recall, Mitsubishi plans to notify owners of affected vehicles by October 6. The company will also provide a free replacement service for both left and right liftgate gas springs at its dealerships.
Impacted vehicles
Recalled vehicles include Outlander and Outlander PHEVs
The recall affects some 2018-2022 Outlander PHEV and 2014-2020 Outlander models, totaling 91,697 vehicles. These cars were either sold or are currently registered in 27 states and the District of Columbia. The list includes states like Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana among others where the recalled vehicles are still on the road today.