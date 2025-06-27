Alibaba's new AI can detect stomach cancer at early stages

Alibaba Group has introduced a revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) model, named Grape, which can detect gastric cancer from computed tomography (CT) images. The deep-learning framework was co-developed by Alibaba's Damo Academy and Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, both in Hangzhou, China. It is the first of its kind to diagnose stomach cancer even at early stages by scanning 3D CT scans.

Performance comparison Grape outperforms radiologists The Grape model has shown an impressive performance in detecting gastric cancer. It achieved a sensitivity of 85.1% and specificity of 96.8%, according to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine. These numbers are much better than those achieved by radiologists working without the model, by 21.8% and 14%, respectively, especially when it comes to early-stage stomach cancer detection.

Impact potential The model could revolutionize gastric cancer screening Cheng Xiangdong, a gastric surgeon at Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, believes that the Grape model could transform the approach to gastric cancer screening in China and globally. He said that the percentage of early-stage detections could "increase significantly." This is especially important given that gastric cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and can remain symptom-free even at advanced stages.