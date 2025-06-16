What's the story

As the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, reports suggest that Israel had plans to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

However, United States President Donald Trump reportedly rejected the idea of assassinating Khamenei.

According to one official, Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that assassinating Khamenei was "not a good idea."

A plot to assassinate Khamenei would undoubtedly exacerbate an already volatile situation, potentially destabilizing the area.