What's the story

Amid the rising Israel-Iran tensions, a bizarre theory linking pizza orders to global crises has resurfaced.

The "Pizza Index" suggests that an increase in pizza deliveries to government buildings like the White House or Pentagon could signal impending major geopolitical events.

The theory can be tracked back to the Cold War, when Soviet spies reportedly monitored Washington, DC, pizza shops for signs of US military movements.

This practice was later dubbed "Pizzint," short for pizza intelligence, according to news.com.au.